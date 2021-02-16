Aldi Is Selling Cheesecake Factory Desserts That are Like Pudding Cups for Grown-ups

From their pickle popcorn to their breakfast pizza, Aldi is no newcomer to unique foods, and they do them well. But Aldi’s latest product launch is an old favorite from one of the best restaurants: The Cheesecake Factory. It’s an amazing on-the-go dessert that will remind you of the pudding you loved as a kid but with a new and innovative twist. Let us introduce you to Aldi’s new Cheesecake Factory Crème Brûlée and Cafe Mocha puddings. Are your tastebuds already jumping for joy? Ours are too.

Popular Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds shared the delicious treat with its enthusiastic followers writing, “Make sure to check out The Cheesecake Factory Mix-In Desserts available for a limited time @aldiusa . Café Mocha is an espresso infused pudding with a dark chocolate cookie crunch mix-in and the other is a Créme Brûlée inspired pudding with a caramel crunch mix-in.”

They went on to describe the nostalgic taste as, “an adult version of a childhood favorite pudding cup. These desserts are very rich and creamy and the perfect size for an afternoon snack or after-dinner treat.”

They may taste expensive, but they actually cost under two dollars per cup. Fans seem to already be loving these, one writing “I bought those yesterday and regret only buying one of each. They taste good!” Another chimed in, “I just picked some of these up last night! 🥳🙌🏽 My daughter had one of the Mocha ones and said it was delicious!”

With a price like that and rave reviews, these will surely be flying off the shelves in no time. Head to your local Aldi to see why people are enjoying these adult puddings just so much.

Before you go, check out Costco Products That Have a Cult Following below: