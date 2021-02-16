We’ve said it before and we will say it again, Jamie Oliver is the king of simple recipes that satisfy. From his five-ingredient meatball buns to his speedy spinach curry, Oliver always delivers the most flavor-packed dishes. Today is National Pancake Day, and if you are looking for an easy recipe, look no further than Jamie Oliver’s 4-ingredient pancakes. Not only can it make 4 delicious different breakfasts, but it’s so easy you only need a mug to measure out the ingredients.

Oliver shared the creation on his main Instagram account writing, “One-cup pancakes….FOUR WAYS! You don’t even need scales for these pancakes guys, all you need is a mug.”

He went on sharing the four delicious breakfasts you can create with the simple batter: pancakes, waffles, pancake sandwiches, and crepes. I don’t know about you, but those pancake sandwiches look delicious to us. So what are those magical four ingredients? You likely already have them in your kitchen: self-raising flour, milk, eggs and salt. It’s seriously that simple. Don’t worry if your mug looks different than Oliver’s in the video, as he says, “as long as you use the same mug for the flour and the milk, the equation works perfectly.” Every breakfast uses the same ingredients and measurements except for the crepes (just add additional milk).

Now you don’t have to worry about what breakfast to make in the morning. This recipe gives you 4 versatile choices that are sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater in your house.

Check out Jamie Oliver’s One Cup Pancake Recipe here.

