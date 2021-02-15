By now, you’ve probably heard of baked feta pasta, the TikTok food trend that’s changing the way we eat dinner (and the way we eat feta – it’s good for so much more than just being crumbled over salads). We’re loving all of variations on the recipe we’ve seen, like Jamie Oliver’s baked ricotta pasta, but Martha Stewart’s might be our favorite yet. That’s because she brings the focus of the recipe back to the feta and tomatoes, leaving pasta as an optional addition rather than the star of the dish. Her baked feta marinara dip is the rendition we didn’t even realize we’ve been craving ever since first setting our eyes on the baked feta trend.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Mixing baked feta and roasted tomatoes with pasta is obviously delicious, but when we first made the viral baked feta dish, we couldn’t stop just scooping the hot cheese and tomatoes right out of the pan to “test” it before tossing it with pasta. Stewart took that primal instinct one step further, turning the dish into dip. You want hot cheese with carbs? You’ve got it, baby!

In her recipe, a block of luscious feta is surrounded by a simple homemade marinara sauce (you can also use a quality jarred marinara sauce, like Rao’s) that’s enriched with smoky-sweet roasted piquillo peppers. They’re baked together for about 20 minutes, just long enough for the sauce to get warm and bubbly, and for the feta to become hot and creamy.

Courtesy of Amazon

Zona Organic Spanish Fire Roasted Piquillo Peppers 14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Stewart serves the baked feta marinara dip with crostini, but we’ll honestly be impressed if you don’t end up just scarfing the whole dish down with a spoon.

You can, of course, also toss it with pasta. But there’s something supremely satisfying about scooping up a chunk of warm feta and smoky marinara on an olive oil-brushed piece of chewy, crispy bread, so even if you aren’t usually a dip person, we highly recommend trying this one out.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: