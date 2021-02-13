The Brand Behind the Tiktok-Famous Waffle Makers Has a Genius Rapid Egg Cooker on Sale

Oh TikTok, what would we do without you?! The platform has introduced us to a variety of different food related gadgets and hacks that have been a total game-changer in our lives. From the release of hot cocoa bombs to giving our usual cup of Joe a total upgrade with whipped coffee following the latest trends and must-have items has never been so easy. So when the phenomenal Dash mini waffle maker went viral for reasons other than just making adorable waffles, we discovered another genius product from Dash that has become our latest obsession: egg cookers. This kitchen appliance usually retails at $22.40 (which is already pretty affordable) but now you can snag one on sale for $19.98 at QVC for a limited time.

Sure, egg cookers aren’t exactly new but let’s breakdown exactly why this Egg cooker from Dash has quickly become our new must-have product.

TikTok user @mommagcooks shows her followers exactly how the two-tiered Dash egg cooker works and makes cooking a big batch of eggs for your family or meal prepping for the coming week such a breeze. The gadget easily boils a dozen jammy yolks with the touch of a button. The egg cooker comes with poach trays and omelet trays that allow you to make hard-boiled, poached, scrambled, and omelets (which is already a dream come true.

Of course, as we’ve seen with the Dash mini waffle maker the machine is not confined to just making what it was originally intended for. Many have used the cooker as a steamer for vegetables and even dumplings (though we’re sure you can use it for just about anything).

In addition to the adorable aqua color, the fuss-free device can also be purchased in pink, red, yellow, and blue — making it the cutest new addition to our kitchen.

The electric egg cooker is the device your brunch days deserve (hello, avocado toast heaven!). We’ll admit sometimes whipping up breakfast can be a drag (especially on cold winter mornings) but this tool will make our mornings feel a bit less harried in a matter of minutes.

