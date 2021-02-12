Aldi’s Signs Are Full of Hidden Messages & This Viral TikTok Explains What They Mean

Thought you knew everything there was to know about ALDI? Think again. Because one popular TikTok page has just revealed a few secrets about ALDI‘s price signage, and now we feel the urge to head over to the store right now to check the dates on loaves of bread.

TikToker Matthew Lesky, who has nearly 246K followers, posts reviews, hacks, and more from — you guessed it — ALDI. And while many of his posts get a decent number of views, it’s his latest post “How to Read ALDI Signs!” that’s quickly gone viral. We’re talking more-than-2-million-views-since-it-was-posted-just-13-hours-ago viral.

In the video, Lesky breaks down three different ALDI signs: yellow signs, yellow signs with the words “Seasonal Item” on them, and, as Lesky puts it, the “infamous red ALDI Finds” signs. At the end, he also gives viewers a great tip on what exactly one of the numbers on the signs means (hint: it has everything to do with freshness and expiration dates).

Let’s start with the yellow signs.

Yellow Signs

Image: Matthew Lesky/TikTok. Matthew Lesky/TikTok.

“That means it’s a normal item,” Lesky says, adding that the product is not going away any time soon.

Yellow Signs with “Seasonal Item”

Image: Matthew Lesky/TikTok. Matthew Lesky/TikTok.

“That means this product is only going to be around for about six months, give or take a few months,” he says, adding that a lot of the items in the baking section are seasonal.

Red ALDI Finds Signs

Image: Matthew Lesky/TikTok. Matthew Lesky/TikTok.

“This is the No. 1 question I get is, ‘Are you going to get those back in?’ The short answer, ‘No,'” Lesky says. “There’s no way to order these items, no way to tell how many we’ll get, or if we’re going to get them at all. They just kinda show up.”

What does the “D” stand for?

Image: Matthew Lesky/TikTok. Matthew Lesky/TikTok.

Any signs that have a number followed by a “D” means that the product arrives at the store frozen.

“The number signifies how many days it’s good for once we thaw it,” Lesky reveals. “So, if you’re ever looking for the newest or the freshest, you can keep that in mind.”

BRB, hitting up ALDI to put our newfound knowledge to the test.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: