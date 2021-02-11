During the cold-weather season, we’re all feeling a bit more sluggish. Getting out of bed (and leaving your cozy blankets) can be an arduous task in and of itself and having to make your morning cup of joe or tea is even more of a drag. In times like these, we turn to ready-to-drink beverages that can easily be enjoyed in the wee hours of your day with little effort. Sound like your cup of tea? Us too. Which is why we were thrilled that Aldi just restocked three of their fan-favorite tea latte line. Yep, mornings just got a whole lot easier.

Aldi fan account @aldi.mademedoit wrote on Instagram, “Look who’s back back again!!! 😭😍😍 One of my favorite drinks ever!!! I always grab the chai tea latte! Who else loves these?! Which flavor do you grab or want to grab?!”

The grocery retailer has three different tea flavors: Dirty Chai, Chai, and London Fog. All you need to do is add milk and voila you’re ready to start your day. Plus, this beverage is one that can be enjoyed and served to your whole fam alongside their breakfast. TBH all three of these flavors sound incredible and we want them all ASAP.

The Instagram. post doesn’t say how much the latte cartons are in store but on Aldi’s website each box is priced at $2.99 — which means we’ll definitely be stocking up.

“I tried the dirty Chai one and I’m a fan!” one user wrote, while another comment read, “London tea latte is my jam – grabbed 4 of the tonight.” Hey, it looks like we’ll just have to try all of these flavors out for ourselves!

