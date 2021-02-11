Trader Joe’s Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Bakery Item & It’s Exactly What Your Valentine’s Day Menu Needs

Cupid has almost arrived! Yep, we’re talking about Valentine’s Day. And if reading that made you realize you forgot to buy a special someone a gift, you’re certainly not alone. Luckily, there’s one gift that doesn’t require you having to wait around for delivery: a good ole homecooked meal. Didn’t you know the quickest way (in our eyes) to someone’s heart is through their stomach? This holiday why not make breakfast in bed for your loved one (or even for yourself)? And Trader Joe’s just brought back the seasonal loaf of our dreams: Cinnamon Croissant Loaf.

“🚨SEASONAL🚨 Cinnamon Croissant Loaf! Picked this up today and planning on making some French toast this weekend. This and the brioche loaf are two of my all time faves at TJ. Have you had this? What did you make? 🤔,” wrote Trader Joe’s fan account @traderjoesaficionado on Instagram.

We don’t know about you, but we’re already thinking about all of the French toast we’ll be cooking up with this cinnamon bread. Best of all, we’ll be able to snag a pack for a steal of $5.99 which is just about the most affordable V-day breakfast we’ve ever had. This seasonal bread will only be here for a limited time before it’s gone again which is even more of a reason to enjoy for the holiday.

And by the looks of the comments, this cinnamon loaf will be flying off the shelves very soon. “Praise the Lord it’s back!!!” wrote one user. Another Instagrammer commented, “TJ this week?! This looks like a MUST try,” and honestly we couldn’t agree more.

We can’t wait to try this out for ourselves and we have a feeling we will definitely be going back for more!

