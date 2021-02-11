Costco’s Highly Anticipated $10 Rosé Has Finally Arrived

The day has finally come: Costco‘s much-hyped, highly anticipated rosé has arrived in stores, and shoppers are stoked — for good reason. Created in collaboration with the “rock star of Washington wine” Charles Smith, the new 2020 Kirkland Signature K Vine Rosé single-vineyard rosé is not only super-affordable and tastes great, but it’s also made with zero chemicals, no cultured yeasts, and “nothing coming from a laboratory.”

At $9.99 a bottle and boasting an ABV of 12 percent, Costco’s new Syrah rosé hit shelves this past week. It was created at Buckshot Vineyard in Washington state by Smith, the only winemaker to have been named Winemaker of the Year by both Food & Wine magazine (2009) and Wine Enthusiast (2014). The rosé is described by Costco Wine Blog as “really juicy” and “loaded with red fruit flavor that is more pronounced than a lot of other rosé.” Overall, they loved it — and now we can’t wait to get our hands on a bottle (or two).

Also new to Costco’s wine department is the 2019 Kirkland Signature K Vine Chardonnay, also available for $9.99 a bottle. It’s described by Costco Wine Blog, as “medium bodied” and “dry with nice mineralogy,” the chardonnay boasts apple and pear flavors and a “slight touch of oak in the finish.”

“There is nothing in my wine except the grapes and the vessel they have been resting in,” Smith tells Costco Connection of his process as a winemaker. “There are no chemicals in the vineyard. We rely on spontaneous fermentation, no cultured yeasts, nothing coming from a laboratory. Therefore, you’re getting the wine at its utmost purity. I make wine I want to drink.”

This isn’t the former rock band manager’s first foray into selling wines at Costco. Smith, who was once manager to the Raveonettes, also produced the $13 Wines of Substance CS Cabernet, which is also so good, it was featured on Wine Spectator’s Top Wines of the year.

“It makes a mockery of just about every other Cabernet Sauvignon in this price range,” raved one wine reviewer.

Costco Connection teases that Costco shoppers can expect to see a single-vineyard cabernet sauvignon arrive in stores next spring.

