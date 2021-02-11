Giada De Laurentiis Tops Her Cannoli Cheesecake With a Decadent Secret Ingredient

The holidays have a habit of sneaking up on you when you least expect it. In the case of Valentine’s Day though, gathering what you need to celebrate has a pretty quick turnaround (at least, by our standards): chocolate, bubbly, and dessert. Sure, you can always go with a classic pan of brownies but if you’re trying to up the ante on date night, Giada De Laurentiis just shared a mouthwateringly delicious looking dessert we think you’ll love: Mascarpone Cannoli Cheesecake. And let’s just say that the chef’s secret topping is sure to be the cherry on the top of your day (literally!).

“The secret to this luscious mascarpone cannoli cheesecake? Topping it off with @Giadadelaurentiis’ favorite syrupy, flavorful Amarena cherries, and you can order a jar from our shop! (bonus: they make a great vase once you’ve eaten all the cherries! 🍒 )” De Laurentiis writes. Um, yes, please! And if you want to make this masterpiece at home, you can get Giada’s favorite cherries right on Amazon.

Leave it to De Laurentiis to share yet another incredible Italian treat with us all. On her website, the chef notes that her cheesecake has all of the flavors of Italian Cannoli we know and love. While she might top her dessert with Amarana cherries another wonderful suggestion she makes is using toasted pistachios as well.

It only takes about 25 minutes to prep before you cook and refrigerate for at least four hours which means it is definitely a dessert you want to prepare the night before or early on the day of.

Honestly, even making this cheesecake with your special someone can be a fun activity to complete together during the day. That’s a pretty spectacular celebration in our eyes.

Get Giada De Laurentiis Mascarpone Cannoli Cheesecake recipe here.

