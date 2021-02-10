Jamie Oliver’s Meatball Buns Only Require 5 Ingredients But They Pack a Ton of Flavor

Look we have all been there. It’s game day and there is less than an hour for you and the kiddos to eat dinner, get their gear together, and head out the door. Sure, you could grab fast food on your way, but you really want to make sure your kids are nourished for their sports. Jamie Oliver recipes are great for those fast-paced nights when you’ve got thirty minutes to whip up something healthy from whatever is already in your fridge. He even has some recipes if you want to turn leftovers into a whole new meal. His latest creation looks delicious and super easy. It’s called Messy Meatball Buns, and like his Speedy Spinach Curry, there are only five ingredients.

Oliver shared the meal on his Instagram account writing, “These are always a winner in my house!! Messy meatball buns . . . All you need is FIVE ingredients . . . Feel free to mix up the mince to make use of what you’ve already got.” Those five ingredients are lean minced beef, green pesto, a tin of plum tomatoes, mozzarella, and burger buns. Talk about delicious.

This dish is under 500 calories and is packed with over 35 grams of protein per serving. This seriously is a perfect option for those weeknights when the kids have busy schedules and need their brains fueled by food. Definitely make this one for yourself, it’s got simple ingredients and can be whipped up in no time. You surely won’t be disappointed after taking a big bite of this one.

Check out Jamie Oliver’s Messy Meatball Buns.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below: