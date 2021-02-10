Giada De Laurentiis’ recipes are our go-to when we want a delicious, flavorful Italian dish. She has so many vegetarian options and some amazing Valentine’s Day recipes if you still don’t know what to make for your loved ones. From her focaccia bread to her vegetarian pomodori al riso, De Laurentiis has a dish out there for just about everyone (and yes, even some that your picky eaters will enjoy). Her latest recipe is an Italian twist on French onion soup and we think it’s innovative, intriguing and we just can’t wait to make it.

De Laurentiis shared the recipe on her @thegiadzy account writing that her “spin on French Onion Soup (Italian Onion Soup?) features melty fontina cheese and cubes of ciabatta (easier to eat than a thick slice of bread!)” Her words describing the dish as “ultra comforting” sum it up perfectly. Who doesn’t want cheesy, warm, aromatic soup on those frigid, winter nights? We sure know we do.

How exactly is this an “Italian” French onion soup? It’s clear in the ingredients. For bread, De Laurentiis uses cubed ciabatta, and for cheese, a melty fontina. Our mouths are watering just thinking about this one. With less than 400 calories and 14 grams of protein, how can you resist this? It may look intricate from the pictures, but don’t worry. It’s a beginner level recipe and only takes 45 minutes to prep and cook. We have a feeling this could become a winter favorite in your households, it sure will in ours.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Italian Onion Soup with Fontina and Thyme.

