The Best Hot Cocoa Bombs to Shop on Etsy

Even if you’re not a “winter person,” you have to admit that there are some things about the chilly season that are too good to pass up. Cozy blankets, crackling logs in the fireplace, hot cocoa. And this year, hot cocoa has gotten even more epic, thanks to our discovery of hot cocoa bombs. They’ve totally opened our eyes to just how great a mug of hot chocolate can be. But if you can’t find any in your local grocery stores and don’t feel like trying to make them yourself, never fear. You can turn to Etsy for all of your hot cocoa bomb needs. Whether you’re looking for milk, dark, or white chocolate, these Etsy hot cocoa bombs offer something for you.

Gourmet Hot Cocoa Bombs

These hot cocoa bombs taste as good as they look! The decorations are professional and definitely gift-worthy, and they come in a variety of flavors like classic milk chocolate, banana pudding, and sea salt caramel.

Heart-Shaped Hot Cocoa Bombs

These sweet hot cocoa bombs come in heart shapes that are so pretty you’ll almost not want to drink them – almost. Choose your chocolate color and sprinkle color for the perfect customized treat.

S’mores Hot Cocoa Bombs

This shop sells a lot of flavors of gourmet hot cocoa bombs that totally resonate with our favorite sweet comfort foods. S’mores cocoa bomb, anyone? How about peanut butter fluff, or white chocolate strawberry? They’ve got ’em all. Choose your favorites to make a four-pack.

Boozy Hot Cocoa Bombs

We’re not opposed to adding a splash of our favorite booze to our hot cocoa on cozy weekend evenings, so treating ourselves to one of these adult hot cocoa bombs, which are filled with alcohol-infused chocolate ganache and hot cocoa mix, just makes sense.

Coffee Bombs

If there’s one thing we love more than hot cocoa, it’s coffee. These coffee bombs, which come in white or regular chocolate, come in flavors like mocha, chocolate toffee, and hazelnut.

Baby Yoda Hot Cocoa Bombs

Baby Yoda hot cocoa bombs are trendy for a reason. They’re cute, tasty, and just what we want to sip on while watching The Mandalorian.

Unicorn Hot Cocoa Bombs

We’ve never seen a prettier, more elaborate hot cocoa bomb than this unicorn one!

