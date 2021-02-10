There’s a New KitchenAid Color & It’s the Sunny Shade We Need Right Now

Some of our favorite kitchen tools are also completely unremarkable. In fact, some are even so hideous, we do our best to keep them tucked away in a cupboard, only taking them out when they need to be used (here’s to you, beige food processor we got at CVS in 2011). But when you have a KitchenAid stand mixer, it’s the type of appliance you want on display, especially since they keep coming out with new fashionable colors. Their 2021 color is no different, combining form and function in a warm and welcoming way: it’s honey!

KitchenAid’s press release describes honey as “a warm and rich hue with a golden-orange undertone,” and they say it “radiates positivity and warmth.” It’s currently available in their Artisan Stand Mixer and their K400 Blender.

If you’re the type of person who usually opts for white, black, or chrome appliances, never fear. If you’re curious about going bold, KitchenAid has a style inspiration guide on their website that shows you how to incorporate the color into classic, mid-century modern, and eclectic decor.

We think the honey color would look just as at home in an all-white or gray kitchen as it would as a contrasting color to kitchens with trendy navy blue or hunter green cabinetry, too. It adds a pop of warmth to any space, and even better, it’s not just decoration – it’s a high-powered kitchen tool that will transform your cooking even more than your decor.

KitchenAid says that “Honey serves as an invitation to experience the sweetness that is born from coming together.” We might not be able to actually be together with our loved ones right now, but we can certainly whip up a big batch of cookies in our fancy new stand mixer to send them!

