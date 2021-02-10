Martha Stewart Just Showed Us a Fail-Proof Way to Decorate Valentine’s Day Cookies

Martha Stewart is a queen of hearts. What do we mean by that? Well, she has amazing recipes for Valentine’s Day. Recipes for beginners and advanced bakers. Sure, we have seen her cooking skills, but her baking is next level. From Red Velvet Sheet Cake to Sugared Flower Donuts, her desserts make for the perfect Valentine’s Day sweet treat. If you are looking for an aesthetically pleasing way to impress a loved one, look no further than Martha Stewart’s Iced Heart Cookies. The decorating is fail-proof and sure to be enjoyed by whoever receives these as a gift.

Stewart took to Instagram to share the beautiful creation writing, “Our Valentine’s Day sugar cookies are super-simple to bake and decorate in a big batch (because we know you’ve got a lot of love to give).”

Decorating these really is simple. Just dip the cookies in the icing, let them dry, and flick some luster dust on top.

“Just submerge half of a heart in icing and scrape off the bottom on the bowl’s edge. For gold specks, dot on edible luster dust mixed with a bit of lemon,” Stewart writes. The gold specks make this simple technique look very artistic and complex. Feeling creative? Paint food coloring brush strokes on these little hearts. The decorating options are endless.

Definitely start decorating the cookies at least a day before the holiday. Although they take only 12 minutes to bake, the icing on top needs to harden. This can take anywhere from a few hours to overnight but it is definitely worth the wait. When you bite into that crunchy, sugary top, you’ll see exactly what we mean.

Check out Martha Stewart’s Iced Heart Cookie Recipe.

