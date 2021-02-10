Costco Has Two New Chocolate Desserts That Are Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Ah, Valentine’s Day. A holiday full of hearts, candy, chocolate, cupid, and, of course, love. And while some people may plan to spend at least part of the day baking away for a loved one, there’s an easier — and equally sweet — solution for the rest of us. If the 50 roses and hot cocoa bombs weren’t enough of a reason to head to Costco for all of your Valentine’s Day needs, their new bakery items will knock your socks off. Not only are they total chocolatey goodness, but they’re also shaped like, and covered in, hearts — making them the perfect dessert to finish off your at-home Valentine’s Day dinner.

The account @costcobuys shared the discovery on Instagram, writing, “Super cute Valentine’s Day cakes from Costco! 😍❤️ I spotted this Junior’s heart shaped chocolate ganache cake & Costco’s tuxedo chocolate mousse cake with Valentine’s Day decorations! 😋”

Yep, you heard that right, chocolate ganache and tuxedo mousse flavors. Can we also talk about how stinking cute these are? The Junior’s chocolate ganache heart is covered in festive red stripes, while the tuxedo chocolate mousse cake has beautiful cursive lettering and pretty icing hearts. They’re just the latest finds at the warehouse giant that chocolate lovers will want to scoop up. But if you need more convincing (you don’t, do you?), here’s another reason these cakes will steal your heart: the price. The Junior’s cake is $19.99, while a close look at that tuxedo cake price tag reals it’s a very reasonable $15.99.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.