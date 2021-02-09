Finding a new way to cook a classic meal is a fun way to spice things up every once in a while. Giada De Laurentiis may have some amazing vegetarian recipes, but her meat skills are incredible. You’re probably used to cooking steak on a grill, but what about in a cast-iron skillet? It gives the steak a crispy crust that you really can’t get with any other method. Cooking a steak may seem like an overwhelming task, but Giada De Laurentiis has all the tips to make sure your steak turns out perfectly in that sizzling pan.

De Laurentiis shared a video to her @thegiadzy Instagram account detailing how she likes to cook her steak, specifically ribeye, in a cast iron skillet. So how do you get that perfect crust? Giada’s key is to season it with a lot of kosher salt and leave it sitting in the pan untouched. “Do not move it around, do not flip it early. You want to wait to see a little crust on there, that way the meat is suspended above the cast iron pan.” She says anywhere between three to five minutes a side is perfect.

She also included some tips on how to ensure the meat temperature is to your liking. “If you like your steak to be medium-rare, take your steak out of the fridge and land it right into the hot pan. If you like your meat medium, medium well, then let it come to room temperature for about 20 minutes. Let it sit out of the fridge in your kitchen for about 20 minutes. Sometimes I do 30, and then throw it in the pan.”Once seared on both sides, let it rest for twenty minutes and it is ready to eat.

Of course, to pull this off you’re going to need a quality cast iron skillet and there”s only one brand we recommend: Lodge. Lodge’s cast iron skillet is one of Ina Garten’s favorite cooking tools and it’s perfect for achieving that deep, flavorful crust Giada is talking about.

The best part is that this Lodge skillet is currently on sale on Amazon for less than $15! A total steal.

Honestly, who doesn’t love a big juicy steak every once in a while, and cooking it in a cast-iron seems like the perfect solution to those of you who don’t have a grill or just feel like trying something new.

