Aldi Is Selling a $30 Coffee Maker That Can Replace Your Keurig

I don’t know about you, but I need that cup of coffee in the morning before the chaos begins. That caffeine buzz is a lifesaver. All you moms out there know exactly what I mean. Mornings are full of waking the kids up for school, throwing together last-minute lunch box notes, and making sure your children don’t forget their backpacks or gym shoes before running out the door to catch the bus. Sometime’s you don’t have time to grind your own coffee, brew it and use your special French press. There are so many coffee makers on the market and finding the perfect one can be overwhelming, but Aldi’s latest release looks great. They just released a thirty dollar, single-serve coffee maker that could basically replace your Keurig. And the best part? It’s compatible with those K-cups we all know and love.

Aldi announced the item on their official Instagram page. They shared a series of items including a cabinet piece, coffee-themed ceramic canisters, and, of course, the coffee maker. It comes in three colors — white, black and mint green. It can brew coffee in numerous sizes, with 8-ounce and fifteen-ounce brew buttons. If you aren’t a fan of pod coffee, don’t worry. There is a filter that works for those of you who love your coffee grounds (how awesome is that?)

If you haven’t invested in one of these single-serve coffee machines, this inexpensive option is a great way to see if you are into this whole trend. There is no doubt that the convenience and flavor make it a no brainer in our books. Head down to your local Aldi to pick this one up, we have a feeling with a price like that, it will fly off the shelves.

Before you go, check out Costco products that have a cult following below: