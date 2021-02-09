Proffee Is TikTok’s Newest Coffee Trend & It Will Transform the Way You Make Breakfast

Let’s be real, TikTok has taught us some really great food ideas over the past year. I mean, how many people were actually making whipped coffee in 2019? Certainly not us! Well, if the viral dalgona coffee blew your mind as much as it did ours, you’ll be happy to hear that TikTok has highlighted yet another seriously underrated coffee trend: #proffee. So, what exactly is proffee, you might be wondering? It’s actually quite simple: mixing a protein shake or protein powder into coffee to give it a nutritious kick. Check it out for yourself below!

In the video, @happyandhealthyolivia is seen mixing espresso with a caramel Premier Protein shake and gushes that the mixed beverage actually tastes like a Caramel Macchiato. The combo looks simple enough (not to mention, so much faster) than other trends we’ve seen on the platform, which is just the added incentive we need to try it out for ourselves.

Not sure what to add to your proffee? Here are some items we love.

Premier Protein Shakes

Courtesy of Premier Protein

Premier Protein shakes seem to be the most popular protein used on the platform and it's not hard to see why. With so many options, you'll be able to have your preferred flavor mixed with your coffee for an extra tasty drink.

Premier Protein Shake, Vanilla 12 Pack $23.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Can you mix protein powder with coffee? Yes! Adding a scoop of these collagen peptides supports healthy hair, nails, skin, and more.

Buy Now $43 Buy now

Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer Vanilla Dietary Supplements

Image: Target

Add some Vital Protein creamer in your proffee for an extra dash of sweetness!

Buy Now $28.99 Buy now

Golde Original Turmeric Superfood Latte Blend

Image: Target

This amazing Black-owned coffee blend won't actually up the protein in your morning joe, but with real superfoods like turmeric and ginger, plus creamy coconut milk powder, it'll make your standard cup of coffee more nutritious — and delicious

Buy Now $29 Buy now

