The Cutest Star Wars Hot Cocoa Bombs From Etsy

ICYMI: hot cocoa bombs are still winning in the hot chocolate department. Far from being a holiday fad, the spectacular spheres are here to stay (well, at least until they dissolve in our mugs). Honestly, tracking all things hot cocoa bomb-related has been a fun job lately, what with tea bombs, booze bombs, even Frozen ‘Olaf’ bombs. For Star Wars fans, the viral Baby Yoda hot cocoa bomb surely takes the cake for the best iteration of the trend by a landslide. But even if you missed out on snagging the adorable Grogu goodie, don’t fret just yet. We went down a rabbit hole on Etsy and found so many Star Wars-themed picks from various creative vendors, and they’re just as amazing as you’d think. Oh, hot cocoa bombs (and Etsy) — what would we do without you?!

We’re still in the thick of the winter season, which means Star Wars fans can enjoy the hot cocoa bomb indoors getting warm and toasty. And if you’re doing some last-minute shopping for Valentine’s Day (no judgment here!) these chocolate globes would be the perfect gift for fans of the franchise. From Baby Yoda to R2D2 to Darth Vader, the force is strong with these Etsy creations — check out our favorite picks below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Baby Yoda Cocoa Bomb

Etsy/ KandiesbyK

OK, how cool is the design of this Baby Yoda hot cocoa bomb?! From his long ears to his wrinkled adorable face it’s basically like we have little Grogu right by our side (in the most delicious way).

Buy Now $6 Buy now

R2D2 Hot Chocolate Bombs / White Chocolate

Etsy/ KingdomConfectionery

These R2DR hot cocoa bombs R2 cute (sorry we couldn’t help it!). The robotic finds come in a pack of four, which means you’ll be able to share with your family… or enjoy them all for yourself.

Buy Now $29.99 Buy now

Darth Vader Cocoa Bombs

Etsy/ KingdomConfectionery

Embrace the dark side with these dark chocolate Darth Vader hot cocoa bombs! You can’t tell us you aren’t tempted!

Buy Now $34.99 Buy now

Death Star Hot Chocolate Bomb

Etsy/ ALKSweets

Have you always wanted to destroy the Death Star? Now’s your chance! Make the Death Star explode into a delicious chocolatey beverage with this hot cocoa globe. It’s all in a day’s work for Star Wars rebels.

Buy Now $8 Buy now

Customized Star Wars Hot Chocolate Bomb with lightsaber stirrers

Etsy/ StarWarseets

This hot cocoa bomb has a Death Star and lightsabers as stirrers, and the attention to detail here is so amazing. Inside this death star bomb you’ll find tasty peppermint marshmallows — yum!

Buy Now $11.97 Buy now

Large Hot Cocoa Bombs – Baby Yoda

Etsy/ CocolChocolate

Last but not least, another Baby Yoda hot cocoa bomb. I mean, do we really have to say more when that face says it all?

Buy Now $8.85 Buy now

Craving more chocolate? Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s best chocolate recipes, below: