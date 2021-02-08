Martha Stewart’s Lemon Meringue Sheet Cake Will Brighten Up Your Day With Its Citrus Flavor

Sometimes the quickest way to improve a bad mood is with a quick bite of some delicious food. And if you’re looking for an indulgent soul-satisfying treat, look no further than Martha Stewart’s Lemon Meringue Sheet Cake. The queen of cake has managed to incorporate the citrus flavor into a light and decadent dessert. Honestly, we bet our days would even feel brighter after a spoonful of this sheet cake in the morning (or you know, at any point in the day). After all, you are what you eat, right?

“This lemon meringue sheet cake gets its flavor from fresh lemon zest and its stature from not-too-sweet meringue,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “Featured on the cover of our Jan/Feb issue, dollops of meringue add a dramatic look – and if you don’t have a blowtorch, brown the peaks with a quick blast under the broiler.”

Not only does the cake sound so delicious, but can we take a minute to appreciate the presentation of the cake as well?! Of course, a cake as elegant looking as this doesn’t happen in mere minutes (despite how much we wish it did).

With the sheet cake taking around two hours to complete, we recommend making it the night before for a quick morning breakfast or brunch. Additionally, Stewart says on her website that the cake, sans meringue frosting, can be stored at room temperature for up to a day. The frosting on the cake is a beast of its own but we promise, it is so worth your time.

Get Martha Stewart’s Lemon-Meringue Sheet Cake recipe online or in the Jan/Feb issue of Martha Stewart Living.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: