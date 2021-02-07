There’s Still Time to Make Martha Stewart’s Slow-Cooker Queso Dip for Game Day

It’s almost time for the Super Bowl and, yikes, did we forget to buy snacks?! OK, no need to panic. Our favorite lifestyle maven, Martha Stewart, just shared a super simple go-to appetizer that is sure to satisfy your snack needs: Slow-Cooker Queso Dip. Is there really a better combo than chips and dip? We don’t think so. Plus, Stewart’s recipe can be prepped quickly, which means that you’ll be able to enjoy The Weeknd’s halftime performance (we mean.. the game) with munchies in hand. Let’s be honest, it’s not really a Super Bowl without some tasty food for you and your family.

“Everyone knows that queso is a game-day all-star, but it often loses steam (and silkiness) by halftime,” wrote Stewart. “To combat the cooldown issue, this recipe calls for making the queso in a slow cooker, which you can keep plugged in to maintain cheesy, melty bliss through the final drive.”

The recipe takes 10 minutes to prep, and requires about two hours of cooking time. To make the queso dip you’ll need Jack cheese, American cheese, tomatoes with chilies, and evaporated milk — just to name a few of the ingredients. And (of course) you’ll also be needing a bag of your favorite tortilla chips. The beauty of this recipe is that it’s designed to be prepared in the slow cooker, which means you can set it and forget it. And as Stewart points out, keeping the queso in the slow cooker means your dip will stay hot and gooey.

Whether your team wins or loses, Stewart’s recipe is sure to be a winner in your home.

Get Martha Stewart’s Slow-Cooker Queso recipe.

