Martha Stewart Just Shared Her Own Version of This Popular Trader Joe’s Appetizer & It’s Perfect for Game Day

Trader Joe’s is amazing when it comes to quick frozen foods that make snack- and mealtime easier — and one of our absolute favorite appetizers is Trader Joe’s mac and cheese bites. would win (hands down) every time. Crunchy breading on the outside, gooey mac and cheese goodness on the inside… they’re kid-friendly and so delicious, we can’t get enough. So when Martha Stewart shared her own take on the fan-favorite Trader Joe’s appetizer, we knew we had to try it ASAP. And with the Super Bowl only a day away, the perfect time to try the lifestyle maven’s fried macaroni-and-cheese bites recipe is now.

“Make way for little squares of heaven,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. Be still, our hearts. She added, “For these fried macaroni-and-cheese bites prepare the stovetop mac and cheese a few days ahead, since it will firm up in the refrigerator for easier cutting. Then follow a two-step breading process, using panko instead of regular breadcrumbs for a crust that’s crisp yet light. Be sure to save a few for yourself – we guarantee these bites will go quick!”

The fact that this is a prep-ahead recipe means no missing out on any of the Super Bowl commercials (oh, yeah, or the game). Sure making the fried mac and cheese balls from scratch might require a bit more commitment than opting for the store-bought version, but we think the end result will be more than worth spending a little more time on.

This might just be our new favorite recipe from Stewart — and with a lineup as great as hers, that’s saying a lot.

Get Martha Stewart’s Fried Macaroni-and-Cheese Bites recipe.

