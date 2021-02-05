This ‘Frozen’ Olaf Hot Cocoa Bomb Is All Your Kid Wants for Valentine’s Day

Will the hot cocoa bomb trend ever let up? We certainly hope not! We’ve seen just about every version of the chocolate spheres possible, from festive heart-shaped hot cocoa bombs to tea bombs and even booze bombs (yep, you read that right parents!); the stunning treats just keep coming in all forms possible. And now, following the adorable Baby Yoda version, the hot cocoa bomb is getting the Disney treatment once again: a Frozen hot cocoa bomb featuring our favorite snowman, Olaf. (Sorry, Frosty.) If you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your kiddos, this is it. And while you might be worried about your kid’s favorite character dissolving into yummy hot chocolate, take it from Olaf himself: some things are worth melting for!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Frozen Heart Shaped Milk Chocolate Bomb

Image: Amazon

Buy now $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

This cute hot cocoa bomb is shaped like a heart and has a special Olaf marshmallow on the inside that’s revealed after you add hot milk. Kids will love watching the chocolatey sweet melt into the playful snowman and enjoy sipping on the hot cocoa as well. So if your little Frozen fans are still belting out the lyrics to “Let it Go” and watching the movie on repeat this quarantine, then this milk chocolate hot cocoa bomb is sure to be a hit.

Before you go, get more chocolate dessert inspiration from Ina Garten: