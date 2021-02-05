Ina Garten’s Super Bowl Cocktail Pairs Perfectly With All of Your Salty Game Day Snacks

Whether your team wins or loses this Super Bowl Sunday, one of the most important parts (at least, in our eyes) is making sure you win — with a spread that’s fully packed with an abundance of munchies and the right beverages. After all, what good is a side of wings without a delicious drink to top it off with? That’s why we were thrilled to see that Ina Garten shared a new cocktail recipe for you to enjoy ahead of the big game: Frozen Palomas. Hey, despite what most Super Bowl ads would have you believe, not everyone is a big beer fan. Honestly, we’re cheering for this pretty drink.

“For the Super Bowl game, how about some cool and refreshing Frozen Palomas to go with those salty snacks? You can make big pitchers of them and store them in the freezer so you won’t miss a thing!” wrote the Barefoot Contessa, adding: And don’t forget Fresh Crab Nachos, also on my website.”

Oh, Ina — you just get us, don’t you?! The chef’s suggestion to pair her cocktail with her nachos is one of the best ideas we’ve heard today, but regardless of your planned Super Bowl snack menu, Garten’s Frozen Palomas recipe is a winner in our book.

While her nachos aren’t make-ahead friendly Garten’s drink sure is. In fact, you’ll need to freeze this combo of liquids for at least six hours before you enjoy it (or you can just leave overnight).

Get Ina Garten’s Frozen Palomas and her Fresh Crab Nachos recipe.

