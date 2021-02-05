Trader Joe’s Shoppers Are Raving Over Their New Essential Oil Roller Blends

During lockdown, we’ve all been in desperate need of some me-time, even if it’s just for a few minutes. Sometimes self-care is as simple as taking a bath with some bubbles or indulging in some sweet dessert with your favorite movie on in the background. And Trader Joe’s just dropped a new self-care gem that will fit your desired mood: essential oil roller blends. Yep, simply apply to your wrists or temples and breathe in the essential oils for a mid-day boost or in your nighttime routine. Trust us, self-care really can be as easy as this.

Trader Joe’s fan account @traderjoesobsessed wrote on Instagram, “I love love love essential oils and had to check this 4 pack roller blend out💜💜💜💜! ($9.99 for a 4 pack; 8.5/10 rating) Plus we could all use the benefits of aromatherapy nowadays ❤️”

The essential oils pack is equipped with four different bottles for your different “moods”: bliss, relax, awake, and sleep. As noted by the names, each bottle is used for a different need. If you’re feeling stressed, the relax bottle is for you; and if you need a mood-booster on grumpier days, bliss awaits you.

At $9.99 this also makes the perfect Valentine’s gift for your loved ones — who wouldn’t enjoy this in the WFH era?! Gift or not, we all deserve a bit of relaxation time.

“Omg I need this in my lifeeee,” wrote one user. Another Instagrammer subtly hinted at their V-day wish list and commented, “get me theseeeeeeeeeee 🥺❤️” and tagged a friend. Hey, we feel you! And if you’re looking for more gift ideas for the upcoming holiday, the retailer has many other options available.

