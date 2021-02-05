There’s something homey about sliding an assortment of diced, olive oil-tossed veggies into the oven and filling the kitchen with the savory aroma of roasted, herb-topped vegetables — especially mid-winter. It’s actually intoxicating. And, as Food Network host and chef Ina Garten knows, it’s one of the easiest weeknight dinners you can make.

“Roasted root vegetables going into the oven for dinner! Comfort food that’s also good for you,” Garten captioned the photo she posted to her Instagram last night.

Garten is no stranger to roasted veggie recipes; she has previously shared her now-popular roasted winter vegetables recipe way back in 2002 in her cookbook, Barefoot Contessa Family Style. But this roasted veggies recipe isn’t quite that. Instead, she focused solely on root vegetables, including red onions, carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, celery root, and parsnip.

While Garten didn’t share the recipe for this particular dish, simply follow the recipe for her roasted winter veggies dish.

To start, you’ll preheat the oven to 425 degrees, and while that’s preheating, cut the veggies into 1- to 1 1/4-inch cubes. Spread the veggies across a baking sheet (or two, depending on how many veggies you’re roasting); drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper; and toss well. Then, top the veggies with sprigs of rosemary and thyme.

Once the oven’s preheated, bake the veggies for 25 to 35 minutes, turning once with a metal spatula.

