Aldi’s Selling Cheesecake By the Jar, AKA the Easiest V-Day Dessert Ever

We’ve already seen plenty of different Valentine’s Day desserts drop ahead of the holiday. From heart-shaped macarons at Costco to all of Trader Joe’s V-day themed goodies; we’re basically all set to have a delicious celebration. But if you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth even further without having to break out your baking mitts, Aldi is selling cheesecake by the jar and the individualized dessert is the perfect dessert choice for any V-day festivities. Whether you’re planning a solo day of fun or a date night with your significant other, this jar full of cheesecake is the cherry on the top of your day.

Aldi fan account @aldifavoritefinds shared the treats on Instagram, writing, “JarJoy cheesecakes have been a favorite at Aldi for awhile now but this week two new flavors arrived in store! Make sure to try White Chocolate Raspberry or Death by Chocolate.”

In between white chocolate raspberry and death by chocolate, is there really any better fitting flavors for Valentine’s Day?! They sound delicious and whether you decide to keep them for yourself (no judgment here) or gift them to your Valentine, we have a feeling you’ll be reaching for a second jar sooner than later.

We love that the JarJoy cheesecakes are all made from scratch and ready to eat immediately. Bite-sized cheesecake bits are no stranger to grocery stores but being able to simply grab a spoon and dig in (without having to thaw out) makes this so much more enjoyable.

And by the looks of the comments, it seems like Aldi shoppers agree. “These look dangerous. 😍” wrote one user while another comment read, “Omg I’ve had both !! Incredible!!”

At $1.99 a jar, we have a feeling these will run out pretty quickly and we recommend getting your hands (and spoons) on some ASAP. Bon Appétit!!

