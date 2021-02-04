Giada De Laurentiis’ Slow Cooker Chili Verde Is the Perfect Vegetarian Dish for Game Day

Vegetarian stews aren’t historically synonymous with Super Bowl snacks — but they should be. And by “they,” we really just mean Giada De Laurentiis and her tender, hearty, slow-cooked Vegetarian Slow Cooker Chili Verde dish. Just look at it:

In one bowl, you get a variety of veggies and colorful toppings, each one adding a layer of irresistible flavor — from spicy jalapeños and citrusy limes to creamy avocado and salty queso.

“For a hands-off vegetarian main, we love this slow cooker chili verde. Topped with ALL the things,” De Laurentiis writes.

To make De Laurentiis’ slow-cooker stew, you’ll need a slew of ingredients, including veggie broth, Mexican oregano, poblano chilies, yam red-skinned sweet potato, tomatillos, hominy, green chiles, and much more.

Once you’ve shopped for all the ingredients, the cooking begins — and trust us when we say the dish looks more complicated than it is to make it. Simply add the broth and flour mixture to the slow-cooker (which, if you don’t own one, homecooks love this 6-quart Crock-Pot on Amazon that’s currently on sale), followed by the veggies. Then, cook on low for eight hours. (Yes, you read that right, eight hours; so, make sure you start early.)

“I love this recipe for a family dinner, especially something fun like a great game day,” De Laurentiis writes on Giadzy.

But, wait! The cooking’s far from over.

You can’t serve a stew without some kind of bread on the side to soak up all of those juices, and De Laurentiis’ crowd-pleasing cornbread — paired with a honey butter spread — is to die.

Taking all of 10 minutes to prep, De Laurentiis’ Buttermilk Cornbread requires not only cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, buttermilk, sour cream, and eggs to make, but you’ll also need a food processor. And if you don’t have one, we recommend picking up this bad boy that just so happens to be nearly half off right now…

Head to Giadzy for the full Vegetarian Slow Cooker Chili Verde and Buttermilk Cornbread recipes.

