Martha Stewart’s Orange-Mustard Wings Are a Super Bowl Must-Have

What’s included in your Super Bowl spread this year? Pizza? Potato chips and French onion dip? A variety of wings? While we can’t argue that this trifecta of Game Day munchies is a must-have, might we suggest elevating the latter, at the very least? Because we just checked out Martha Stewart‘s Instagram, and she just posted a mouth-watering, finger-lickin’ recipe for her orange and mustard-flavored chicken wings that are not only fryer-free but also so easy to make.

“Chicken wings are an essential Super Bowl appetizer. This recipe tosses the wings in a sweet and sharp mixture of orange marmalade, whole-grain mustard, and Dijon mustard for finger-lickin’ good flavor,” Stewart writes.

For her Caramelized Mustard-Marmalade Wings, you’ll need just six ingredients: chicken wings (of course), orange marmalade, whole-grain mustard, Dijon mustard, cayenne pepper, and scallions (for serving). Make sure you have salt, pepper, and EVOO on hand as well — oh right, and warm up that oven to 400 degrees!

“A hot oven and a citrusy-sweet mustard sauce are all you need for these fryer-free — but just as delicious — baked chicken wings,” the recipe states.

To start, you’ll season the wings with salt and pepper, toss with some of that EVOO, and roast ’em for about 45 minutes. While that’s going, whisk together the marmalade, cayenne, and both mustards. Once the wings are done, you’ll brush ’em with the marmalade mix and toss ’em back in the oven, roasting them for an addition 10 to 20 minutes, or until they’re caramelized. Remove from the oven to allow them to cool and then sprinkle with scallions.

Told you it was easy.

Get the full recipe for Stewart’s Caramelized Mustard-Marmalade Wings on her website.

And if this recipe has you craving a variety of homemade chicken wings for the big game, Stewart also has recipes for Korean fried chicken wings, buffalo wings, spicy citrus caramel chicken wings, and salsa hot wings.

