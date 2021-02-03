Trader Joe’s Has a Savory New Seasoning That We’ve Never Seen Beore

Trader Joe’s has been totally killing the seasoning game lately. They busted onto the scene with their Everything But The Bagel seasoning a few years ago, and literally changed the game – you can find everything bagel seasoning from many different brands at pretty much any grocery store in America now. They’ve kept pushing the envelope, with products like their Cuban Style Citrusy Garlic Seasoning Blend and Everything But the Elote, and this newest flavor booster is something we’ve never seen served in this format before. It’s ground, fermented black garlic, ready to be sprinkled on all of your favorite foods.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

We’ve used black garlic before, but we’ve never seen it dried and ground like this, to be used as a sprinkled-in seasoning. Usually the sticky, savory, slightly sweet cloves of black garlic we’ve seen are soft, ready to be blended, smushed, and spread. We like using black garlic in ramen, creamy pasta, dips and spreads, and stir-fry sauces, but now that it’s available in this dried, ground format, the options open up even more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRADER JOES OBSESSED & MORE ❤️ (@traderjoesobsessed)

Black garlic has a really unique savory flavor. It’s a little sweet, and almost a little smoky. It does taste of garlic, but in a mellow way, not with that hot sharp burst of garlic flavor you get with fresh cloves. It’s one of those ingredients like anchovies that you can melt into a sauce or soup, and people might not be able to put their finger on what you used exactly, but they do know that it’s the best marinara or broth or dip that they’ve ever tasted.

Courtesy of Amazon

Peeled Black Garlic 8.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Now, we can unleash the power of black garlic on our favorite foods with just a sprinkle. Pocorn, french fries, salads, rice – all of it would taste better with a sprinkle of ground black garlic.

Even better is the price. Black garlic has had a gourmet reputation for awhile now, and usually has a price to match. But Trader Joe’s fermented ground black garlic is only $2.99 a bottle. We can’t wait to try it.

Before you go, check out all of the Trader Joe’s products you can shop right at Walmart: