Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared the Secret to Her Flavorful Sausage & Peppers & It Couldn’t Be Easier

If we had to choose one trusty kitchen appliance we love, it’d be our slow cooker. The handy gadget allows us to set it and forget it on busy days but still delivers a stellar meal. And on busy weeknights, our slow cooker saves us time in the kitchen when we’re needed elsewhere. This is why when we find a new recipe that we can use our crockpot on, it’s an automatic must-try in our book. And Giada De Laurentiis just shared her Slow Cooker Italian Sausage & Peppers that we can’t wait to try.

“The secret to making some of the juiciest and most flavorful Italian sausage and peppers?” De Laurentiis asked her followers. “The slow cooker! Grab this super easy weeknight dinner in the profile link.”

To make the chef’s dish all you need to do is dump in your ingredients, turn on, and in a few hours later you’ll be dining like a queen. The kicker in this recipe is the flavorful “broth” that infuses into these sausages in the slow cooker, which De Laurentiis says makes them extra tender and delicious.

You’ll begin by gathering your base ingredients of cherry tomatoes, peppers, onion, olive oil, salt, and oregano for a flavorful bite. After this is when you will add your sausages and set for six hours.

De Laurentiis notes on her website that this recipe is an updated slow cooker friendly recipe of her Italian Sausage and Peppers Sandwich, which means that if you don’t have a slow cooker (or you know, can’t find it) you can always make the similar recipe sans the appliance.

Get Giada De Laurentiis Slow Cooker Italian Sausage & Peppers recipe.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:



