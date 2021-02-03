Valentine’s Day is nearly here, and while you might already have the romantic goodies you’ll be enjoying yourself on that night; your kids require a whole different kind of attention on the holiday. From making cut-out heart crafts to DIY Valentine’s Day cards there are plenty of different ways that you and your kids can celebrate V-day indoors. And besides cute crafts, there’s another sure-fire way to enjoy the day with style: Valentine’s Day-themed food. Martha Stewart dropped a list of Valentine’s Day foods to make with your kids and they all are so sweet and simple to make — especially these adorable strawberry milk pops. We’re smitten!

“Want to make Valentine’s Day with the kids extra sweet?” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “Kick off the day with frozen strawberry milk pops!”

She continued, “They’re simply store-bought strawberry milk (or leftovers from a homemade strawberry smoothie) poured into heart-shaped ice molds, and frozen until solid. Pop the hearts out of the molds, and plunk them in glasses of milk for a berry sweet start to the day.”

Anything heart-shaped is good in our book for Valentine’s Day and we love that this recipe can be either elevated by making your own homemade smoothie or simply store-bought. It’s an incredibly easy way to still celebrate and is still so on-brand for the day’s festivities.

Among the other recipes the lifestyle maven shared to make with your kids are heart-shaped croutons, Heart-Glazed Cornmeal Cookies, S’mores Bars, and Valentine’s Day hot chocolate.

Get Martha Stewart’s Valentine’s Day recipes for your kids online or in the Jan/Feb issue of Martha Stewart Living.

