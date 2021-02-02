Ben & Jerry’s Is Releasing a Vegan Version of One of Their Most Iconic Flavors

If you’ve recently (or even not-so-recently) made the switch to a dairy-free or vegan diet, you may have a serious longing for good old fashioned ice cream. Sure, there are plenty of vegan desserts in the freezer aisle these days, but many frozen dairy-free options just don’t mimic the creamy, rich flavor of real ice cream — and even if they do, sometimes you may just miss your old favorite flavor. Well, good news for anyone who’s feeling nostalgic for a Ben & Jerry’s classic: The brand just released one of its most iconic flavors, Phish Food, in a non-dairy, vegan, and gluten-free formula. We can already tell it’s going to taste delicious.

The global brand made the announcement on their Instagram recently writing, “NEW! Your favorite fudge fish and marshmallow swirls have gone vegan! Introducing Phish Food Non-Dairy, the newest addition to the Non-Dairy lineup.”

Who doesn’t love caramel and marshmallow swirled into chocolate ice cream (or in this case, a frozen almond milk base) and studded with fudge fish? Exactly. But if you aren’t into this flavor, Ben & Jerry’s has sixteen other vegan non-dairy dessert options to choose from that mimic their fan favorites. (Interesting side note: Four of those non-dairy flavors — among them another new launch, Colin Kaepernick’s Change the Whirled, are actually made with sunflower butter!)

We’re always excited when major brands expand their offerings and make them more inclusive — after all, everybody should be able to enjoy a scoop (or, ahem, a pint) of “ice cream,” no matter their dietary restrictions.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s Best Chocolate Recipes below: