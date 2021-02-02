Meet The Cast of The All-Celebrity Season of Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off introduced us to lots of British celebrities we were previously unfamiliar with. We fell absolutely in love with original co-hosts Mel and Sue, found ourselves slightly terrified of judge Paul Hollywood and his almost scarily blue eyes, and always want to know where Noel Fielding gets his zany wardrobe. But the next season of The Great British Baking Show, as it’s known in the USA, is going to have even more celebrities on deck. That’s because it’s an all-celebrity season! Great Celebrity Bake Off, which will air this spring, features a whole slate of celebs who are competing for the charity Stand Up to Cancer, and this time, it features a few famous folks we’re already familiar with.

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off returns this Spring! Here are the celebs daring to enter our tent for a great cause… #GBBO pic.twitter.com/dhhppn0xcV — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) January 28, 2021

Great Celebrity Bake Off, which will air in five parts, will feature actors Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy, genuine movie stars that are sure to generate interest in the show even for those who aren’t as obsessed with perfecting a Victoria sponge as we are.

Joining them will be rapper Dizzee Rascal, Jade Thirlwall from the music group Little Mix, Olympic medalist Kelly Holmes, comedian David Baddiel, and other stars who want to become Star Baker.

It looks like this season will be a lot of fun, in large part because it seems like lots of the folks competing aren’t actually that great at cooking. Maybe it will be sort of akin to a Bake Off/Nailed It! mash up.

There is one star who will be missing from the show. Noel Fielding won’t be joining Matt Lucas as co-host for this special series of Bake Off, as he is still on paternity leave after the birth of his second child in October.

We’re excited to see just how good these celebrities are at baking. Will James McAvoy win a coveted Hollywood Handshake? Could Star Wars star Ridley become Star Baker? We can’t wait to tune in to the Great Celebrity Bake Off to find out.

