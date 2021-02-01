Jamie Oliver’s Speedy Spinach Curry Only Contains 5 Ingredients

Jamie Oliver, or as we like to call him, the king of Meatless Monday, has another recipe we can add to our favorite go-to vegetarian dishes. From his vegetarian stroganoff to his veggie-packed quesadillas, Oliver is constantly thinking about those of us with families. His recipes are great for people who don’t always have three hours to prep for dinner every night, but who enjoy cooking things that are healthy and only seem elaborate. And if you love curry then you’ll surely love this latest Oliver creation: Speedy Spinach Curry.

Oliver shared his speedy spinach curry recipe on Instagram writing, “Looking for some last-minute dinner inspo?? My speedy spinach curry is a delicious #MeatFreeMonday choice! 5 ingredients….on the table in 16 minutes….brilliant!! What are you waiting for!” So what goes into this scrumptious dish? Cashews, onion, paneer cheese, baby spinach, and rogan josh curry paste. Simple and delicious, this flavorful dish is sure to satisfy.

This recipe serves two, so make sure to double it if you plan on feeding your whole family. The crunchiness from the cashews balances the softness from the spinach and cheese forming an amazing, textured dish. The curry paste also really unifies all the ingredients. No one would know that this only takes around 15 minutes to whip up (seriously — we were shocked when we read that!). It may not be as fast as his 45-second omelet, but for a meal that tastes this complex, it sure is easy. Overall, this is a great recipe for anyone who has adventurous eaters or for those nights when you need to feed hungry people fast.

Check out Jamie Oliver’s Speedy Spinach Curry.

