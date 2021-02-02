Shop These Black-Owned Food Brands at Target During Black History Month & Always

While Black History Month is meant to elevate the voices of Black people in February, we should be celebrating them year round. One of the easiest and most impactful ways to do so is to make sure you’re putting money into their pockets. And Target’s made that easier than ever to do, as they’ve labeled everything that is Black-founded or owned, so you know exactly where your dollar is going. And if you’re a foodie, there are plenty of delicious grocery items from Black brands you can find at Target right now. Hope you’re hungry!

One pick you’ll want to stock up on are Partake’s gluten-free and vegan cookies—with flavors like Birthday Cake and Cookie Butter, it’ll be hard to make these treats last. There’s also Mrs. Richardson’s hot fudge toppings to elevate your at-home sundaes, and Capital City Sweet Hot Mambo Sauce to make you feel like a BBQ pro in your own kitchen. Oh, and you won’t want to miss out on the BLK & Bold barista-worthy coffee to give you your AM boost.

Check out these must-have pantry picks, and make sure to explore all of Target’s Black-owned offerings—from home items to beauty.

Sweet Treat

These store bought cookies are like a party in your mouth, so it’s hard to believe that they’re vegan and gluten-free. The irresistible flavors include birthday cake, chocolate chip, and cookie butter. Drooling.

BBQ Must Have

Infused with cayenne and habanero pepper, this sweet-and-spicy sauce will take your BBQ or wings to the next level. It also comes in a mild version if you like a little less heat.

Gourmet Java

This bold coffee is sure to wake you up in no time. This light-medium roast features invigorating notes of toffee and lemon that’ll have you coming back for a second (or third) cup.

