Ina Garten Has a Snow Day & These Are Some of the Cozy Recipes She Might Be Making

There’s a big snow storm hovering over the Northeast today, and kids and adults alike are reveling in the coziness of a wintry snow day. Even our favorite celebs, like Ina Garten, are marveling at the winter wonderland and trying to stay cozy and warm at home. We love to tackle a nice comfort food cooking project when it’s cold outside and we have nowhere to go, so we started wondering – if we were Ina Garten, trapped in our beautiful Hamptons home during a snow storm, what would we make? These are just a few of the best Barefoot Contessa recipes for snow day cooking, from Modern Comfort Food and beyond.

Baked Rigatoni with Lamb Ragu

Pasta is always a safe bet when you want something hearty that will warm you from the inside out. Garten’s recipe combines rigatoni with a rich lamb ragu and plenty of cheese, ideal for chilly winter nights.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

When you’re wrapped up in blankets and sitting in front of the fire (or watching a yule log video on YouTube), nothing makes you feel more cozy and cheerful than a mug of hot cocoa, and Garten’s Peppermint Hot Chocolate take things to the next level.

Cauliflower Cheese Toasts

Garten’s Cauliflower Cheese Toast sounds simple, but the flavor is deliciously complex, thanks to a combination of roasted cauliflower, mascarpone and Gruyere cheese, crispy prosciutto, and a sprinkle of Parmesan to finish. Enjoy with your favorite soup, or on its own with a big glass of red wine.

Ina Garten’s Perfect Roast Chicken

If ever a recipe was more than the sum of its parts, it’s this one. Garten’s perfect roast chicken comes out tender, moist, and full of flavor, thanks to the generous amount of herbs, lemon, and butter called for. It’s everything you want for dinner on a cold night (and the leftover lemony chicken makes amazing soup!).

Winter Minestrone & Garlic Bruschetta

We know that Garten made this winter minestrone with butternut squash, pancetta, and pesto during an early January snow storm, and it just might be worth a repeat.

Ina Garten’s Overnight Mac & Cheese

If you have lots of time to cook on your snow day, get a head start on tomorrow’s dinner by making Ina Garten’s overnight macaroni and cheese recipe. It’s rich, decadent, and cheesy, but you don’t even need to make a bechamel to assemble the dish.

