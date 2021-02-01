Giada De Laurentiis’ Jam Crostata Is Like a Grown-Up PopTart

Almost every adult can relate to that nostalgic feeling of sinking their teeth into a warm PopTart. You had them before school, at school, or even as an after school snack. However, if you eat one now, it doesn’t carry the same amazingness as it once did. What if we told you there was a dessert you could make that would give you that same nostalgic feeling with a much more adult taste? Giada De Laurentiis’ knows how to elevate classic kid favorites like grilled cheese and strawberry banana smoothies and her jam crostata is basically a grown-up PopTart. Oh yeah, and the best part is that it basically only contains four ingredients.

De Laurentiis shared the creation on her Giadzy Instagram account, dedicated to all of her delicious recipes. She wrote, “Weekend baking: this simple raspberry jam crostata that you can whip up in a flash (and probably already have all the ingredients for). You can fill with any of your favorite jams – even homemade!” If you chose to make this with store-bought pie crust, which she says you can easily do, there are only four ingredients. Raspberry preserves, lemon juice, toasted sliced almonds, pie crust and (optional) powdered sugar for dusting.

This dessert is the perfect way to curb that sweet craving without the awful sugar headache we have all experienced at one point or another. There is a very low amount of sugar per serving in this; only 3 grams of sugar to be exact. Taking less than an hour to make, this recipe is surely a great one if you want a fast dessert that will immediately take you back to your childhood.

