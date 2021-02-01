Costco Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Bakery Item That You’ll Want to Add to Your Shopping List

Everyone who’s been to Costco knows about their coveted and delicious bakery items (don’t even get us started on their Valentine’s Day-themed macarons!). From their raspberry lemon muffins to their decadent brownies, frequent shoppers know to stop by this section to pick up a dessert they know the whole family will enjoy. Sometimes simple is best and this fan-favorite bakery item coming back to Costco may sound basic, but don’t let that fool you. The combination of flavors in their butter cinnamon loaves will have you eating an entire loaf in one sitting if you aren’t careful.

The popular account @costcobuys posted the exciting find to their Instagram story and feed writing, “I’m super happy these butter cinnamon loaves are back at Costco! 😋 These are so good!”

I mean, what’s not to love? Butter, cinnamon and deliciously soft bread — even picky eaters will gobble this up. Many followers chimed in to share how much their families love this item. One wrote, “First thing my grandkids say when they come to my house is: ‘Mimi can I have some cinnamon bread?’ I slice it frozen. They love it that way and no crumbs for me!”

Another shared an amazing tip on how to use the leftover bread (if there is any), “So good! When it becomes stale near the end, we make french toast with it!” I have a feeling after the kids taste French toast made with this dessert bread, they won’t want it any other way.

Anyone interested in getting their hands on this item should head to their local Costco as soon as they can because this fan-favorite has some serious love surrounding it and we have a feeling it will sell out very fast.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.