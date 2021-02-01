Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Self-Care Issue Promo Graphic
Costco Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Bakery Item That You'll Want to Add to Your Shopping List

Michael Buckner. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.
Everyone who’s been to Costco knows about their coveted and delicious bakery items (don’t even get us started on their Valentine’s Day-themed macarons!). From their raspberry lemon muffins to their decadent brownies, frequent shoppers know to stop by this section to pick up a dessert they know the whole family will enjoy. Sometimes simple is best and this fan-favorite bakery item coming back to Costco may sound basic, but don’t let that fool you. The combination of flavors in their butter cinnamon loaves will have you eating an entire loaf in one sitting if you aren’t careful.

Anyone interested in getting their hands on this item should head to their local Costco as soon as they can because this fan-favorite has some serious love surrounding it and we have a feeling it will sell out very fast.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.

