The Hot Cocoa Bomb Trend Just Got a Very Grown-Up Upgrade

Hot cocoa bombs entered our lives with a bang like no other. The chocolatey treat went viral on Tiktok during the holiday season and quickly proved they weren’t just another fad. Yep, they were here to stay. From the heart-shaped version for Valentine’s Day to the newly discovered tea bombs, we thought we had seen it all. Well, it turns out that what the trend was really missing was an adult friendly version: booze bombs. And yes, this will be the only way we’d like to drink boozy beverages from here on out. OK, hot cocoa bombs, you’ve done it again.

There are a couple of spiked chocolate bombs on Etsy right now that all look so incredible. From Rum to Amaretto to Baileys Irish Cream, pick your poison and add to your cart. The stunning globes work like like every other iteration of the hot cocoa bombs — simply plop it into a mug and pour hot milk over it to dissolve into a yummy beverage. If you’re in the mood for something boozy but are tired of your average cup of wine, the chocolate sphere is a great way to make your drink more enjoyable — while keeping you warm and toasty. We don’t know about you, but this adult drink is making us feel giddy already.

White Chocolate Almond

Made with white chocolate almonds and Bailey’s White Almond, it’s a match made in heaven. And if you’re feeling in the Valentine’s Day mood, you can also request to have the sphere made into a heart. So cute!

Captain Morgan

Image: Etsy/ DizzyDesignDepot

More of a rum gal? Never fear, Captain Morgan is here! Select between milk, white, or dark chocolate and check out ASAP.

Four Pack Boozy

Image: Etsy/ LottaChocolate

If you’re anything like us, you know you’re going to be craving more than one soon enough. This pack of four is made with premium Ghirardelli cocoa mix, and has four different booze options: Frangelico, Grand Marnier, Amaretto and Bailey’s.

