Martha Stewart Shared a Citrusy Sheet Cake Recipe That We’ll Be Eating for Breakfast, Thanks

Who says we can’t have cake for breakfast? Certainly not Martha Stewart! The chef has been sharing all of her best cake recipes recently and trying them out for ourselves has become our new hobby (hey, when in lockdown — right?). First, we tried her Pumpkin-Spice Latte cake, then there was her impressive 18-layer wreath cake; in short, no one does cakes like Stewart. After all, she did write a book on Cake Perfection. Despite all of the incredible sweets we’ve seen, her newest concoction instantly won our hearts (and is our new breakfast food!): Orange-and-Poppy Seed Sheet Cake. Yep, we’ll take about four slices, please!

Stewart captioned her post, “Brighten up your mornings with this citrusy, tangy sheet cake. This orange and poppy seed cake includes orange zest, sour cream, poppy seeds, and vanilla paste in the batter and orange juice in the luscious, easy icing. Trust us, you’re going to want more than one slice. 😉”

Just a few days ago, Stewart shared another citrus treat that we fell in love with, and her latest dessert (and breakfast bite) is equally as promising. Having a bright bite like this is sure to leave us feeling light and ready to take on the day. We love that the chef uses poppy seeds in the cake and in the icing, because, can we really ever have enough?

Get Martha Stewart’s Orange-and-Poppy-Seed Sheet Cake recipe online or in the Jan/Feb issue of Martha Stewart Living.

