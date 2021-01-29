Tea Bombs Are the New Hot Cocoa Bombs & They’re (Almost) Too Pretty to Drink

Hot cocoa bombs are basically the only thing that have made the winter and quarantine enjoyable—nothing can beat the Baby Yoda and the heart-shaped versions from Target, right? Not so fast! Prepare yourself for the next best thing: tea bombs. We didn’t think anything could give the chocolatey treat a run for its money, but these stunning spheres look like literal pieces of art. And unlike tea, hot cocoa can be a bit rich to drink on the daily, so we’re going to be stocking up on these. Don’t worry, hot cocoa bombs. You’ll always be our first love.

A variety of dainty tea bombs are popping up all over Etsy from small bakeries around the country, and you’re going to need to restrain yourself from adding them all to your cart. The most decadent picks include these Kashmiri tea versions filled with Halal marshmallows and topped with edible rose petals and glitter—basically a fancy party in your mouth— and these stunning globes made with a variety of herbal teas. What could be better than supporting a small business and treating yourself to a little moment of zen?

The latest trend in the beverage world works just like any other regular bag of tea–just drop the tea bomb in a cup of hot water, and voilà—you’ve got the most glamorous cup of tea around.

If you’re longing for a luxurious spa day or a just a way to incorporate some self-care at home, these elaborate tea bombs are a must. Ahead, check out a few absolutely stunning tea bombs from Etsy that are almost too pretty to drink. And if you’re need of a little adult drink, you need these boozy hot cocoa bombs in your life ASAP.

Adorned in Flowers

Image: Etsy/NYCHalalKitchen.

Edible flowers and glitter? A match made in tea-bomb heaven. These beauties are filled with Kashmiri tea and can be topped with nuts if you’d like.

Halal kashmiri tea bombs $18.00 Buy now

Elegant Treat

Image: Etsy/ HandyLadyco.

If you like to mix things up, you can get a pack of gourmet tea bombs from this Etsy seller. The herbal blends are simply divine: ginger peach, blueberry lavender, and super flower (rose and hibiscus) are the definition of luxury.

Tea Bombs / Tea Globes $20.00 Buy now

Dainty Dessert

These pastel-hued creations are just soothing to look at, but just wait to see how calm you feel until you actually drink them! These are tea latte bombs, so if you like your drink with milk, you’ll want these.