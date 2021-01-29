Martha Stewart’s Maple-Bourbon Cider Is Your Go-To Sweet & Spicy Winter Cocktail

Dry January is basically almost over and if you’ve been craving a new boozy beverage to sip on after work that’s not your average glass of wine, you’re not alone. During the holidays, kids had their hot cocoa bombs to keep them warm (and truthfully, have been enjoying them ever since). And now, thanks to Martha Stewart, there’s a new drink that’s a bit more adult-friendly that should be on our reader this winter season: Maple-bourbon cider. The chef shared her Digital Editor Kelly Vaughan’s recipe on her Instagram and naturally, we want a cup of this ASAP.

“How to Make Maple-Bourbon Cider. Give your apple cider a refreshing twist with a kick. Watch digital editor @_kellyvaughan whip up this maple-bourbon cocktail, and make your own at home with our recipe here,” Stewart wrote on Instagram.

We saw a couple of our favorite celebrity chefs drop new cocktail guides around the holiday season (and surprisingly learned Meghan Markle’s Bourbon drink recipe), but in between the cayenne pepper and maple syrup, this drink packs a punch with every sip. The combination of sweet and spicy is sure to leave your tastebuds tingling, and we love that the inclusion of freshly squeezed lemon juice makes Vaughan’s recipe refreshing too. Who said you can’t have the best of both worlds?!

Even if you’re not typically a bourbon fan, we have a feeling that you’ll be a convert after trying this. Take it from Vaughn herself who says in the clip, “I don’t normally gravitate towards Borboun based cocktails but I absolutely love this drink.”

Look we might not all be bartending pros like Stanley Tucci, but this is definitely a recipe we anticipate we’ll be making with ease. BRB, we’re grabbing our cocktail shaker now.

Get Martha Stewart’s Maple-Bourbon Cider recipe.

