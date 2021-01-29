Martha Stewart’s Veggie Curry Is the Perfect Make-Ahead Weekday Lunch

Lockdown has taught us one important food lesson: if it’s a make-ahead friendly recipe, it’s our new favorite. Sure, this isn’t exactly a new concept; but when you’re cooking every day you’re bound to feel uninspired and sluggish at times — that’s when having your pre-made dishes come in handy. While most recipes can be enjoyed as leftovers, we love the meals that we can make in batches with the intent to be enjoyed in the future, and Martha Stewart is basically the queen at this. Her latest recipe we’re obsessing over? Veggie curry. Yep, this just topped our list of recipes we plan to try out!

“Coconut milk is the creamy base for this downright wholesome veggie curry. Hunks of sweet potato and cauliflower soak up a creamy sauce of garlic, ginger, onion, coconut milk, and red curry paste in this colorful vegetarian main. In the last moments of cooking, a heap of green goodness, including baby spinach, edamame, and zucchini, hits the scene, followed by a blast of cilantro and lime juice,” Stewart captioned her post on Instagram.

She added, “Make a batch over the weekend and enjoy it spooned over rice or quinoa for quick lunches.” That sounds like a pretty solid plan to us.

All of these flavorful ingredients combined make for a stellar dish, but for us, the combination of coconut milk and sweet potato is what makes this a hearty meal (not to mention, a comfort food!). The creamy dish mixed with zucchini, spinach, and edamame is a great way to sustain those New Year’s resolutions we made to eat more greens.

The two-step recipe can be completed in just an hour which means that it only takes a short amount of time for you to prepare a batch that will keep you fed for multiple days.

Get Martha Stewart’s Cauliflower-Sweet Potato Curry recipe.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: