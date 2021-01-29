Giada De Laurentiis Elevates the Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich with One Simple Ingredient

Who doesn’t love experimenting with the classic grilled cheese sandwich? From avocados and arugula to prosciutto and figs and caramelized onions, the grilled cheese toppings are seemingly endless. But there is one ingredient we’ve never — not for one second — considered, and we’re now officially converts, thanks to Giada De Laurentiis.

“Grilled cheese with whole lemon slices might sound crazy, but we assure you… it’s so delicious,” De Laurentiis writes on Giadzy’s Instagram.

Lemon slices? On a grilled cheese? Yep, we initially questioned it, too, but, you guys, it actually makes perfect sense.

For De Laurentiis’ elevated grilled cheese sammie, you’ll take half a lemon and slice it very, very thinly with a sharp knife. Then, you’ll sprinkle the slices with sugar and set it aside. Next, butter each slice of bread (De Laurentiis uses sourdough) and sprinkle a layer of parmesan cheese atop. Now, flip the bread over, butter-down.

What you’ll do next is combine the cheese and slices; De Laurentiis’ cheese of choice is mozzarella (fresh, thin sliced mozzarella, to be specific). Top each slice of bread with two slices of cheese, then a few wedges of thinly sliced lemons, then one more piece of mozzarella. Grill ’em, and eat!

“Mmm, heaven!” De Laurentiis says of her genius grilled cheese.

Get the full Lemon Grilled Cheese recipe on Giadzy.

