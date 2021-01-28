Fruit is great on its own, but if you’re anything like these TikTokers, fruit covered in a thin layer of crystallized sugar is even better.

“Candied fruit” is the latest food trend making its way around TikTok, and it’s probably the easiest one to pull off as it requires just three very simple ingredients: water, sugar, and — of course — fruit.

As part of the trend, TikTokers are seen making a simple syrup, and covering each piece of fruit with said syrup, followed by dunking each piece in a glass of ice water (to crystallize the sugar) — resulting in what they call “candied fruit.”

For the syrup, @samandjessofficial combine 1/4 cup water and one-half cup sugar into a nonstick pan. (We recommend using this Anolon pan.) Once boiling, they then slather the assortment of fruit, which, for them, includes grapes, strawberries and pineapple. But you can use any fruit you’d like, really.

The TikTok video doesn’t mention it, but once you’ve devoured your fair share of sugar-coated fruits (and you’ll want to eat ’em quick — or, within an hour or two — before the fruit becomes sticky), you might be left with a cooking pan covered in hardened candy. Don’t fret, though; just fill it with hot water and let it stand for a few hours. If the candy is extra stubborn, add one-half cup of vinegar to the pan and fill it with water. Then, bring it to a boil, reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 20 minutes.

And there you have it! Candied fruit à la TikTok.

