Trader Joe’s Sells a Tomato Dumpling Soup That Features One of Giada De Laurentiis’ Fave Ingredients

One of Trader Joe’s newest products to hit shelves this month combines two of our (and Giada De Laurentiis‘!) favorite things: savory dumplings and Calabrian chili. And who wouldn’t want to slurp down a piping-hot bowl of chunky, tomato dumpling soup with a kick?

Available for a limited time, Trader Joe’s Calabrian Chili Tomato Dumpling Soup is a tomato soup swimming with dumplings and Calabrian chili peppers.

“Our newest seasonal soup starts with creamy tomato, adds in savory dumplings, then scores some extra spice via the inclusion of Calabrian chilis, known affectionately in southern Italy as ‘Devil’s Kiss’ peppers,” the product description states, per Reddit.

And the soup’s already turning heads.

“This looks like a whole bowl of yum!!” wrote Trader Joe’s List on Instagram. “I’m a huge fan of Calabrian Chili (bomba sauce!), so I hope whoever gets to enjoy this soup reports back on its decadence.”

Trader Joe’s dove right into the Calabrian chili peppers trend last year, releasing their now-popular Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce in June. Made with Calabrian chili peppers sourced from a “trusted pepper cultivator in Calabria, Italy,” the sauce is described as the grocer’s tribute to a centuries-old culinary tradition. “Since the 1500s, Calabrian hot chili peppers have been a staple of Southern Italian cuisine, especially when crushed, fermented, and mixed into a fiery hot condiment, just like this Bomba Sauce,” TJ’s writes.

Calabrian chili is such a staple of Italian cuisine, De Laurentiis is also a fan of the ingredient.

“Calabrian chili paste is one of my favorite Italian products,” De Laurentiis wrote on her website, Giadzy. “It’s quite spicy, but it does a lot more than bring on the heat — it has a lovely warm and slightly sweet flavor as well, and it can really wake any ordinary dish up.”

Trader Joe’s recommends using their Tomato Dumpling Soup as either a starter or to pair with an ooey, gooey grilled cheese. Of course, it’s hearty enough to eat on its own for dinner.

“All together, these elements combine into Trader Joe’s Calabrian Chili Tomato Dumpling Soup, one seriously satisfying, delightfully spicy soup that’s as simple to prepare as heat, serve, and enjoy,” TJ’s writes.

Trader Joe’s Calabrian Chili Tomato Dumpling Soup costs $3.99 per 23-ounce jar.

