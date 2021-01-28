Martha Stewart’s Citrus Cupcakes Are Making Us Dream of Spring Already

Have you been baking up a storm these last few months? You’re not alone. In fact, thanks to Martha Stewart’s recent Instagram activity, our baked goods-game has been going pretty strong. We started off with the prettiest bundt cake we’ve ever seen, followed by Stewart’s Soft-Serve Peanut Butter Cupcakes and moved on to her tasty Valentine’s Day-approved doughnuts recipe. But the lifestyle maven’s latest cupcake drop has us dreaming about the springtime — in the best way possible, of course. Stewart just shared a recipe from Molly Wenk, the host of Stewart’s Frosted IGTV series, and we need to try it ASAP. Take a peek below at Wenk’s delightful Orange Curd Cupcakes.

“Molly Makes Orange Curd Cupcakes. Bursting with bright citrusy flavor, these cupcakes call for orange zest in the batter and homemade orange curd in the filling. 🍊 Watch @moll_doll23 decorate them with swirls of vanilla buttercream and top them with dried orange slices,” the Instagram caption read.

From its orange zest to the added dried orange slices, we’re drooling just thinking about eating this citrusy treat. There are lots of different layers of flavor in this cupcake, from the frosting to the filling, so it definitely packs a punch with every bite. Plus, they’re stunning, bright, and honestly look really fun to make.

We don’t know about you, but this looks like our next Easter day treat. Orange you glad Stewart shared this recipe? Sorry, we couldn’t resist!

Get the recipe for Orange Curd Cupcakes here.

