Even the best of chefs have admitted that cooking seafood is not the easiest task. Recently, Martha Stewart’s culinary director Thomas Joseph shared his best tips to make the perfect salmon but luckily, Joseph is joined by multiple chefs who have also shared simple hacks that can make a novice chef reassemble a pro. Jamie Oliver is certainly not scared to tackle salmon and make it into his own unique concoction. First, there were Salmon cakes and now the British chef has revealed his easy-to-make salmon en croute. In between the flaky crust and the salmon itself, Oliver has once again managed to make a complex recipe look so easy.

“Who’s had a try of this recipe?? This is my salmon en croute from #Jamies7Ways, wrapped in a pastry parcel with spinach & a baked red pesto sauce, this is a brilliant new dinner idea to add to your rosta! Recipe link in my bio x” Oliver wrote in the caption.

We’re always looking for new meals to add to our “rosta” (as Oliver would say) so being that the chef’s salmon has an extra addition of veggies we’re so excited to try this one out. We all know getting children to eat all of their greens can be stressful, but this pastry crust baked salmon is sure to win the hearts over of your little ones in no time.

There are a few ingredients that pack tons of flavor into your salmon, namely: lemon zest, spinach, and red pesto. Of course, the recipe wouldn’t be able to be accomplished without your all-butter puff pastry that encompasses all the deliciousness into one bite!

Get Jamie Oliver’s Salmon en Croute recipe and a ton of others in his 7 Ways book now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: