These Aldi Valentine’s Day Foods Are Perfect For a Romantic Night In

Our favorite part of Valentine’s Day has always been the food, from the cookies and candies we got in grade school Valentine exchanges to the elaborate restaurant date nights we experienced later in life. But this year, things are a little different. If you’re planning on celebrating Valentine’s Day at home, alone or with your paramour, you don’t have to miss out on the tasty food. That’s because Aldi has stocked its shelves with tons of Valentine’s Day-themed treats, from savory snacks to sweets and back again. These are just a few of the items we’re adding to our shopping carts before February 14.

Aldi Take & Bake Pizza My Heart Pizza

This take-and-bake pizza cooks up in 10-13 minutes, which is just enough time for you to light a few candles and get Netflix fired up for a cozy night in.

Aldi Emporium Selection Valentine’s Day Cheese Box

Who needs chocolate when you could have cheese? Treat yourself to this affordable selection of cheeses on Valentine’s Day.

Aldi Heart-Shaped Valentine’s Day Cheeses

These heart-shaped cheeses come in three delicious flavors – mature cheddar, Wensleydale with raspberries and white chocolate, and Wensleydale with gin and rhubarb. Slice and serve on a charcuterie platter or paired with some of Aldi’s finest Winking Owl wine.

Aldi Heart-Shaped Pasta

Turn your cheeses into a meal when you grate them over a bowl of perfectly al dente heart-shaped pasta.

Aldi Petit Vanilla Bean Wine

This isn’t strictly a Valentine’s Day product, but we can’t imagine a sweeter sip on the most romantic day of the year.

Aldi Barissimo Chocolate Coffee Cups

Is there any better way to say “I love myself” than waking up with one of these chocolate-flavored coffee cups?

Aldi Pink Chocolate Covered Pretzel Hearts

These pink chocolate-covered heart-shaped pretzels are sweet and salty, just like love.

Load your cart with these Valentine’s Day foods from Aldi, and you’ll fall in love with February 14 all over again.

Before you go, check out the gallery below: